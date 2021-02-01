Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $210.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.22. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

