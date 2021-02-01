Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE PB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.