American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.75 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in American Financial Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 423,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.