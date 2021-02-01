GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent coronavirus-led turbulence.In January 2020, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to 48 cents per share. Additionally, we are optimistic about GATX's recent buyout of the world’s fourth-largest tank container lessor company — Trifleet Leasing Holding. Through the purchase, GATX has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. Additionally, we are bullish on the sale of its struggling American Steamship segment to Rand Logistics in May 2020. However, business volumes despite the recent improvements are still below the year-ago levels. Notably, the company's bottom line declined in fourth-quarter 2020 due to lower profitability in the Rail North America segment and below-par performance in the Portfolio Management unit.”

GATX stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $83,680.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,539.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $124,216.82. Insiders sold a total of 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,559 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

