Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Capri by 66.7% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

