Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $10.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AUY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

