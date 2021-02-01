Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and 2.8%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across several of its businesses including engineered materials and process valve. Also, its buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, the company believes that acquisitions will boost its sales by $5 million. Net sales are expected to grow 4% year over year. However, it remains wary of the end-market challenges caused by the pandemic on its near-term performance. High debts might affect the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. Headwinds related to international exposure might affect its performance. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.40.

CR stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crane by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crane by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

