Jefferies Financial Group Raises Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target to $20.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

