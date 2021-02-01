Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

