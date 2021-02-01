Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.