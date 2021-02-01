Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Northland Securities

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE UFI opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $441.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

