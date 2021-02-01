Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $248.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

