Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of IART opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

