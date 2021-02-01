Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $74.21 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in Wabtec by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after acquiring an additional 302,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

