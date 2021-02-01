cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in cbdMD by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 426,582 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

