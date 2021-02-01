Tate & Lyle plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.