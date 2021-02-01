Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $99.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.94.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

