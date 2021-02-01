Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

RVNC stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after acquiring an additional 441,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.