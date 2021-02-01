Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $260.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $267.18 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Insulet by 660.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $14,714,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

