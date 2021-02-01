1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,292,032 shares of company stock worth $51,476,259.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.