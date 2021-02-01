NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 73.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.