Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.