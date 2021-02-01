Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.