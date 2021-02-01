Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

