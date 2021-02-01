Analysts Set Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) PT at $24.00

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 204,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 138,521 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 327.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 129.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

