Analysts Set LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target at $165.00

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.
LEGIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
LEGIF stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.