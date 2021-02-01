Analysts Set LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target at $165.00

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LEGIF stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 175.83% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LEG Immobilien will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

