Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $27.00

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYUF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $19.09 on Friday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

