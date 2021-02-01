Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

