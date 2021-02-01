Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.