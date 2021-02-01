Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $30.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

