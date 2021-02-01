AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

