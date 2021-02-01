Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UMICY stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Umicore has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

