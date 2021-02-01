Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

