Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,821 shares of company stock worth $3,514,103. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

