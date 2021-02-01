Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

