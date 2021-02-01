Barrington Research Boosts Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $97.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $87.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.