United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Malt Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

UMLGF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

