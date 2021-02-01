Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

Loews stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

