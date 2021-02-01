Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axos Financial by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

