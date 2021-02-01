Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,637.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

