AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.28.

AbbVie stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

