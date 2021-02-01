Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.