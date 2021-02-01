Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.