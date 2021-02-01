Critical Analysis: Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) & CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 2 0 4 0 2.33

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -199.09% -153.32% CalAmp -30.51% -4.85% -1.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 8.31 -$9.23 million N/A N/A CalAmp $366.11 million 0.96 -$79.30 million $0.15 66.73

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Summary

CalAmp beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

