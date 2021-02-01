National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Critical Review

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Bank and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Bay National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.13 $80.36 million $2.55 13.05 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

