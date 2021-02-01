Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

