Analysts Set freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) PT at €20.53

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.53 ($24.15).

FNTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

FRA FNTN opened at €17.23 ($20.26) on Friday. freenet AG has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.97.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

