Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Superdry has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

