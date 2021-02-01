C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $148.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $240,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

AI opened at $139.60 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

