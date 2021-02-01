NEXT’s (NXGPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXGPY. UBS Group lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. AlphaValue raised NEXT to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NEXT stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

